Russian paratrooper convicted of crimes in Bucha has been charged with new offence

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine has announced new charges against a Russian soldier who has already been convicted of war crimes in Bucha.

According to "Kommentarii," this information is provided in The Book of the Executioners of the Ukrainian People, and is also reported by Armyinform.

What is known about the suspect

The individual in question is Chingiz Ergeshovich Atantaev, born in 1984, a native of the Magadan region of the Russian Federation.

He is a staff sergeant and squad leader in the parachute battalion of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces, which is stationed in Pskov.

Earlier, on November 24, 2025, the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region sentenced him to 11 years in prison for another instance of war crimes committed in Bucha.

The circumstances of the new crime

According to the investigation, on March 27, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the soldier was on a street in Bucha with another occupier.

They stopped a civilian man who was unarmed and posed no threat.

The suspect ordered him to get down on his knees, and when he began to comply, struck him in the leg with the butt of his rifle.

He then forced the victim to undress, checked his documents and belongings, and eventually let him go.

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Consequences for the victim

As a result of the blow, the man sustained a closed fracture of the calcaneus in his right foot without displacement of the bone fragments, which is classified as a moderate bodily injury.

In addition to physical harm, the victim suffered emotional distress.

Legal classification

A Russian soldier has been charged under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—cruel treatment of the civilian population.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted as part of criminal proceedings initiated on February 27, 2022.