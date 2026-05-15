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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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One person died in Zaporizhzhia as result of Russian attacks: 772 strikes in region in day

Russia massively shelled Zaporizhzhia region: hundreds of attacks and one death

Over the past 24 hours, on May 14, Russian invaders carried out 772 strikes on 44 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA.

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"One person was killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivsky District," the statement said.

Airstrikes and UAV attacks

Russian forces carried out 20 airstrikes on Lezhine, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroke, Barvynivka, Kopani, Lyubytske, Zelenaya Dibrova, Danilivka, Dolynka, Omelnyk, Preobrazhenka, Chervonyi Yar, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, and Mala Tokmachka.

533 UAVs of various types attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Novoolenyivka, Rizdvyanka, Lyubytske, Vysokohirne, Znachkove, Novooleksandrivka, Bilenke, Rozumivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaypilsk, Hirke, Zelen, Varvarivka, Dobropillya, Preobrazhenka.

Shelling from multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery

Eight rocket attacks were recorded on Lukyanivskyi, Pavlivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Olenokostiantynivka.

211 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Huliaypillia, Hirky, Staroukrainka, and Olenokostyantynivka.

Read more: Ruscist ordered heads of two Ukrainian soldiers to be severed in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

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shoot out (17260) Zaporizhzhia region (2085) Polohivskyy district (306)
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