The Bundeswehr has warned of a potential threat from Russia, which could be in a position to attack NATO countries as early as the coming years.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Bröyer in a joint interview with his British counterpart Richard Knight for the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

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When asked whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is capable of attacking NATO, Boyer noted that by 2029, Russia will be capable of launching an attack on NATO, though it could happen even sooner.

"Various indicators—military buildup, increases in troop numbers, economic and political changes—all point to a single date: 2029. Could it happen sooner? Yes.

"That is precisely why we need, first, the readiness to engage in combat immediately; second, an increase in combat capability by 2029; and third, a technological edge by 2035 and beyond. The new military strategy and combat capability profile chart the way forward," the commander added.

Nayton also noted that Russia could attack one of the NATO countries, though it is difficult to predict the exact date.

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"But the trend is clear: the threat is growing. Russia is waging military operations in Ukraine, learning from that experience, and developing new technologies. And Putin has demonstrated his willingness to attack sovereign states. The closer you get to the Russian border, the more acute this feeling becomes," Naiton noted.

What happened before?

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (2021–2025) and a member of the Security Council of the Kyiv Security Forum, has previously stated that without China’s support, Russia would not be able to wage war against Ukraine on the current scale. And if a decision to attack NATO is made, it will come from Beijing; Moscow is not capable of making such decisions on its own.

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