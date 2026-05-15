Scammers are posing as security service agents en masse and demanding money, - SSU

There has been an increase in cases of fraud in Ukraine involving impersonation of the Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU.

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The security service emphasized that the scammers' main goal is to trick people out of their money.

How scammers operate

Criminals call or message people, claiming that criminal cases have been opened against them for "high treason," "financing the Russian Federation," or purchasing prohibited goods.

To exert psychological pressure, they send fake "summonses" or requests for questioning via messaging apps.

After that, the scammers offer to "resolve the issue" for a fee.

Read more: They posed as military personnel, tortured man and demanded $360,000 ransom – criminal gang has been exposed in Odesa. PHOTOS

Advice from the SSU

The security service urges people not to share their bank card information with strangers or transfer money.

Ukrainians are also advised to save the scammers’ phone numbers and take screenshots of their messages.

If you receive such calls or messages, you are advised to contact the SSU hotline at 1516 or report the incident through the security service’s official channels.

Read more: Serviceman detained for demanding 500,000 hryvnias from family of fallen defender in Vinnytsia region – SBI