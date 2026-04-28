They posed as military personnel, tortured man and demanded $360,000 ransom – criminal gang has been exposed in Odesa. PHOTOS

In Odesa, law enforcement officers have uncovered a group of individuals who kidnapped a businessman, held him captive, and demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the National Police of Ukraine.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

How the criminals operated

According to the investigation, in one of the city’s car parks, the criminals approached a 44-year-old businessman and, pretending to be law enforcement officers, forcibly put him into a car.

The man was handcuffed and had a mask placed over his head, after which he was taken to a neighbouring region, and later returned to the Odesa region and held in a derelict building.

Read more: Strike on Odesa: Russia attacked merchant ship









Extortion and violence

The perpetrators demanded $360,000 from the victim for his release.

During his captivity, they used physical violence – beating, choking and applying electric shocks.

After prolonged pressure, the man agreed to hand over the money and contacted his wife, who gave the criminals $152,000.

The victim was subsequently released and hospitalised with serious injuries.











Who is involved

Law enforcement officers identified two main perpetrators of the crime – both local residents, one of whom was born in Russia.

The suspects had no connection to military structures but posed as their representatives. They used forged documents and cars with fake number plates to move freely around the city and pass through checkpoints.

Watch more: Ukrainian Navy destroys enemy uncrewed surface vessel near Odesa











What was seized

During searches of the suspects’ premises, weapons, forged ID cards, military documents, fake number plates, handcuffs, restraints, tactical clothing and other material evidence were seized.

Items bearing Russian symbols and Russian army rations were also found on one of the suspects.

Charges

The two detainees have been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty or kidnapping, as well as extortion.

They face up to 12 years’ imprisonment.

In addition, the issue of additional charges under the article on torture is being considered.

The investigation is ongoing – law enforcement officers are establishing the possible involvement of other individuals in the crime.