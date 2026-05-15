The Kremlin is urgently sending fresh reinforcements to the assault units of the 5th Army following heavy losses on the Huliaypole front.

According to Censor.NET, Vladislav Voloshin, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

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"According to intelligence reports, a convoy carrying 320 soldiers has arrived in the Rostov region from the Russian Federation's rear areas to reinforce the assault units of the 5th Army, which suffered significant losses in the fighting near Gulyaypole," Voloshin said.

He noted that the Russian command had failed to accomplish its objectives in this sector and had suffered significant losses during its attempts to advance.

"The enemy command, which had been tasked with capturing Verkhnya Tersa and Vozdvizhivka by May 15, failed to carry out the mission, suffered casualties, and is now sending reinforcements there from rear areas," the spokesperson concluded.

What happened before?

Earlier, military officials reported that Russian forces were deploying new troops and employing wave-based assault tactics in the Huliaipole area, but were not making any headway.

Read more: Ruscist ordered heads of two Ukrainian soldiers to be severed in Huliaipole direction – General Staff