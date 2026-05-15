Man kills police officer during document check and flees: manhunt underway for gunman

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man opened fire on police officers during a document check. As a result, one law enforcement officer was killed, and another was injured.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Today, May 15, at about 2:35 p.m., in the village of Terlivka, Letychiv territorial community, Khmelnytskyi district, an armed attack was carried out on police officers during a document check of a driver who had been disqualified from driving by a court ruling.

According to preliminary reports, one police officer was killed and another sustained injuries in the incident," the statement said.

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The suspect fled the scene. Operational-search measures are currently underway to establish his whereabouts and detain him.

A special police operation has been launched in the Khmelnytskyi district. Investigative teams, forensic specialists, and the regional police leadership are working at the scene. The circumstances and motives of the crime are being established.

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