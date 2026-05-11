Grenade detonated in Okhtyrka during negotiations with police: man charged. VIDEO

In the Sumy region, the police have charged a man with detonating a grenade in Okhtyrka on 10 May.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Notification of suspicion

It is noted that police investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, informed the suspect of charges relating to:

Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer);

Part 2 of Article 15, sub-paragraphs 1, 5 and 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder);

Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism);

Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful handling of ammunition).

The police added that the suspect has been detained in accordance with legal procedure. The issue of imposing a preventive measure on him is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

See more: In Okhtyrka, man detonated grenade during negotiations with police: five people injured. PHOTOS (updated)

What happened

As a reminder, in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, a man detonated a grenade during negotiations with the police. The incident occurred on 10 May at around 17:30 on a street near a restaurant. As a result of the grenade explosion, three police officers, a civilian man and the offender himself sustained injuries.