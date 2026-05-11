In Okhtyrka, man detonated grenade during negotiations with police: five people injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Five people were injured in an explosion in Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Sumy region police, the incident occurred on 10 May during negotiations between a man and law enforcement officers on one of the city’s streets.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

The police received a report of a man with a grenade on one of the streets. Officers from the patrol police response unit, a local police officer and a member of the Security Police Department arrived at the scene.

During negotiations with them, the man detonated the grenade. As a result of the explosion, the man himself, three police officers and one civilian sustained injuries. All those injured have been hospitalised.

An investigative team is working at the scene.

Update

The police later provided details of the incident. According to law enforcement, the incident occurred at around 17:30 in one of Okhtyrka’s restaurants.

The police received a report of a man with a grenade who was threatening customers. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

The police found the man near the establishment and began negotiations. During the communication, he threw the grenade on the ground, causing an explosion.

As a result, five people were injured: three police officers, a civilian man and the offender himself. All the injured have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care.



The man’s identity has been established — he is a 41-year-old resident of Okhtyrka, a former military serviceman.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspect has been detained.

See more: Explosion occurred near shop in Kharkiv: grenade fuse was found, - National Police. PHOTOS