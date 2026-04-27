Explosion occurred near shop in Kharkiv: grenade fuse was found, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police are identifying those involved in the explosion in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"On 26 April at 19:15, the police received a call reporting an explosion near a shop on Traktorobudivnykiv Street. An investigative team inspected the scene and noted damage to the glass doors at the entrance to the supermarket’s basement. There were no casualties," the statement reads.

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Grenade fuse found

It is noted that, according to preliminary information, a grenade fuse was found and seized at the scene. Experts are determining the type of explosive device.

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Those involved are being identified

The police added that information regarding this incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Reports and Notifications of Criminal Offences and Other Incidents.

The police are conducting operational and investigative measures to identify those involved in the aforementioned unlawful acts.