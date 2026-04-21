Five police officers were injured when grenade exploded during arrest of man in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Five police officers have been injured in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following a grenade explosion: the suspect has been arrested.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk region police.

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Details of the incident

"On 21 April at 06:30, the police received an anonymous report of a man behaving erratically in the village of Mykolaivka, Synelnykivskyi district. It was reported that a local resident was heavily intoxicated and claimed to be in possession of two grenades," the statement reads.





Officers from the Synelnykivskyi District Police Department arrived at the scene immediately and began negotiations with the man.

During the conversation, he stated that he had turned on the gas supply in the building, thereby creating a real risk of explosion and endangering the lives of people in neighbouring houses.

In order to prevent further escalation and eliminate the threat to the civilian population, the police began to detain him

In response, the man threw two explosive devices at the officers. One of them failed to detonate, while the other exploded.





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Five police officers injured

Five police officers were injured in the explosion.

All sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity and were hospitalised; they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Despite their injuries, the police officers detained a local resident born in 1991.

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During an inspection of the blast site, fragments of grenades and their fuses were recovered.

"An investigative team, bomb disposal experts and other specialist services are currently working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established and the legal classification of the case is being determined," the police added.