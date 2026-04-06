Grenade exploded in high-rise building in Zhytomyr; circumstances are being established – police. PHOTO
An explosion has occurred in an apartment block in Zhytomyr, reportedly caused by the detonation of a combat grenade.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Police.
The incident occurred on 6 April at around 10:00 on Ofitserska Street. Law enforcement received a report of a loud noise coming from a flat.
What is known
According to preliminary information, a combat grenade detonated in the flat.
No one was injured as a result of the explosion.
An investigative team from Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 1, as well as bomb disposal experts, are working at the scene.
Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident and determining the origin of the munition.
It has been preliminarily established that a 43-year-old man lived in the flat.
The police are currently trying to locate him.
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