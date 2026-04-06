Grenade exploded in high-rise building in Zhytomyr; circumstances are being established – police. PHOTO

An explosion has occurred in an apartment block in Zhytomyr, reportedly caused by the detonation of a combat grenade.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Police.

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The incident occurred on 6 April at around 10:00 on Ofitserska Street. Law enforcement received a report of a loud noise coming from a flat.

What is known

According to preliminary information, a combat grenade detonated in the flat.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion.

An investigative team from Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 1, as well as bomb disposal experts, are working at the scene.

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Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident and determining the origin of the munition.

It has been preliminarily established that a 43-year-old man lived in the flat.

The police are currently trying to locate him.