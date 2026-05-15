Enemy attacks Kharkiv with drones: woman injured

On the evening of May 15, Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones. One person was injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of drone attack

"The enemy struck the Novobavarskyi District of Kharkiv. A fire broke out," Syniehubov wrote at 7:53 p.m.

Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Mayor Terekhov clarified that the strike hit a non-operational enterprise.

The enemy also struck the Osnovianskyi District, injuring a 33-year-old woman. She was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

See more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Kharkiv: 28 people were injured, including three children (updated). PHOTO