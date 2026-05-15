ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8589 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kharkiv
910 0

Enemy attacks Kharkiv with drones: woman injured

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures woman

On the evening of May 15, Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones. One person was injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Aftermath of drone attack

"The enemy struck the Novobavarskyi District of Kharkiv. A fire broke out," Syniehubov wrote at 7:53 p.m.

Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Mayor Terekhov clarified that the strike hit a non-operational enterprise.

The enemy also struck the Osnovianskyi District, injuring a 33-year-old woman. She was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

See more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Kharkiv: 28 people were injured, including three children (updated). PHOTO

Author: 

Kharkiv (1615) attack (742) drones (4588) Kharkiv region (1659) Kharkivskyy district (513)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 