Jaguar driver crashes into public transport stop in Dnipro: one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of May 15, a woman was killed in an accident in Dnipro. She was hit by the driver of a Jaguar, who left the road and crashed into a public transport stop.

Dnipro police reported this, and Suspilne also wrote about it, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the road accident

"It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a ZAZ Slavuta entered the oncoming lane and collided with a Jaguar, which, according to preliminary information, was speeding. After the impact, the Jaguar left the roadway and hit a public transport stop and two pedestrians," police wrote.

One of the pedestrians – a woman – died at the scene of the accident, while another was injured. The drivers of both cars were also injured.

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The investigation is ongoing

The ZAZ car was almost completely destroyed, with parts scattered along the roadside. The public transport stop was also damaged, Suspilne correspondents reported.

All those injured were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, both drivers were sober.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the road accident as part of criminal proceedings opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles).

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