Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,347,620 people (+1,230 per day), 11,937 tanks, 42,133 artillery systems, 24,574 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,347,620 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 16, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,347,620 (+1,230) people

tanks – 11,937 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,574 (+5) units

artillery systems – 42,133 (+48) units

MLRS – 1,788 (+0) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,381 (+2) units

aircraft – 436 (+1) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,397 (+9) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 293,323 (+1,865) units

cruise missiles – 4,626 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 96,793 (+253) units

specialized equipment – 4,191 (+7) units

Read more: Enemy carried out more than 220 assaults: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff