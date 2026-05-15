Enemy carried out more than 220 assaults: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

A total of 221 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the start of May 15.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles and 55 airstrikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,453 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,187 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out one air strike using four guided bombs and launched 41 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. One enemy assault operation was recorded.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked positions of Ukrainian units eight times toward Izbytske, Ternova and Novovasylivka, and near Starytsia, Lyman and Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Kindrashivka.

Read more: Occupiers resume active operations near Antonivka road bridge in Prydniprovske direction – Voloshyn

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight assaults by the occupiers near the settlements of Stavky, Zarichne and Yampil, and toward Novosergiivka, Druzheliubivka, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched two assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One of the assaults is ongoing.

No attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today assaulted positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near the settlements of Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Stepanivka, Toretske and Ivanopillia, and toward Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka and Mykolaipillia. Two of these assault operations are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Zatyshok, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Sergiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia and Hannivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 89 occupiers were eliminated and 27 were wounded in this direction today. Four vehicles and one gun were destroyed. Two vehicles, 123 shelters, one UAV command post and two enemy guns were also damaged. A total of 221 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers carried out one assault toward Dobropillia.

Read more: Russia is building up its forces near Orikhiv and stepping up aerial reconnaissance over Zaporizhzhia, - Defense Forces

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 26 attacks by the occupiers were recorded near Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske and Rybne, and toward Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Pryvillia, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka and Staroukrainka. Three of the recorded attacks are still ongoing.

near Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske and Rybne, and toward Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Pryvillia, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka and Staroukrainka. Three of the recorded attacks are still ongoing. No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers attacked three times toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: "Yastreb" radar, "Tor" SAM system and other ruscists’ facilities hit by Defense Forces – General Staff