Occupiers resume active operations near Antonivka road bridge in Prydniprovske direction – Voloshyn

Russian troops, after regrouping, have resumed active operations near the Antonivka road bridge in the Prydniprovske direction.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known

"The enemy has again resumed active operations near the Antonivka road bridge. Three combat engagements were recorded over the past day, and two the day before," the spokesperson said.

Occupiers refuse to cross water obstacles

He noted that Russian troops had already regrouped their forces and assets in this section of the front, but assault units had seen more frequent refusals to carry out missions involving the crossing of water obstacles and landings on islands.

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"It (the enemy. – ed.) has already regrouped its forces and assets, as refusals were recorded there and are still being recorded in these assault units to carry out missions involving crossings over the Dnipro channels and landings on islands. Some of their assault groups refuse to do this because we detect and sink them," Voloshyn added.

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