In Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation, drones attacked Azot chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk: fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 16 May, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant, located in Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out on the plant’s premises following the strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Telegram channels and the publication Astra

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Locals reported a series of explosions in the vicinity of the industrial facility, which is one of the largest chemical plants in the region.

The governor of the Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov, confirmed the drone attack on the region’s territory, but has not officially released detailed information regarding the extent of the damage.

Read also on Censor.NET: Gazprom’s Astrakhan plant in Russia has halted production following an attack by Ukrainian drones, – Reuters

What is known about the plant?

The Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant in the city of Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol Krai, Russian Federation) is one of the largest enterprises in Russia’s chemical industry and a key producer of nitrogen fertilisers and industrial chemicals in the south of the country. It is part of the EuroChem group

Main products:

ammonia

ammonium nitrate

urea

nitric acid

methanol

melamine

potassium nitrate

high-purity acetic acid

organic synthesis for industry

The plant has production lines for certain chemical components that are unique in Russia, making it strategically important not only for the agricultural sector but also for part of the defence-industrial complex (due to the production of dual-use components).

According to Russian sources, the Azot chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk has been targeted by drone attacks at least six times since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The plant is of strategic importance to Russia’s chemical industry; in particular, it produces ammonia, mineral fertilisers, and other products vital to the country’s industrial complex. Details regarding the consequences of the attack and potential damage are being clarified.

This is not just a fertiliser plant, but a major strategic chemical hub for the Russian Federation with significant economic, industrial, and potentially military-logistical importance. That is precisely why any news about it often goes beyond purely economic matters.

Attacks on the Azot plant in Nevinnomyssk: chronology and consequences

Since 2025, the Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant in the Stavropol Krai has become one of the prominent targets of drone strikes on Russia’s strategic industrial infrastructure. Due to the scale of its production of ammonia, saltpetre, urea, and other nitrogen compounds, the plant is of vital importance to the agricultural sector, exports, and, to some extent, dual-use industrial supply chains.

The first major strike occurred on 14 June 2025, when drones attacked the plant’s premises, causing damage to production facilities, administrative infrastructure, and security systems. Some production processes were temporarily halted, and workers were evacuated to shelters. This incident demonstrated the vulnerability of one of Russia’s largest chemical plants, even in regions far from the front line.

In July 2025, the plant came under attack again during a new wave of strikes on industrial facilities in the Stavropol Krai. Damage to parts of the industrial zone and localised fires were reported. Although the scale of the damage was less severe, the plant was forced to strengthen its defences, including additional air defence and critical infrastructure protection systems.

During the second half of 2025, the attacks continued, leading to short-term production stoppages, repairs, and increased security costs. The very fact of regular strikes against the plant was evidence of a systematic approach to weakening Russia’s industrial base.

Read more: Ukraine doubles destruction of Russian air defenses in six months, Spiegel says