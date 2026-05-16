Enemy has launched missile strike on industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih. There is damage
On the afternoon of May 16, 2026, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih CMA, according to Censor.NET.
First details
"A missile strike on an industrial facility. Damage has been reported. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," the statement said.
No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.
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