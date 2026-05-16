China and US have stated their readiness to help bring Russia’s war against Ukraine to end

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that following talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, both sides expressed interest in further efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He made these remarks during a briefing on Friday, the transcript of which was released by the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Peace talks

"Both China and the United States hope for a swift resolution to the conflict, and both have made significant efforts to facilitate peace talks in their own ways. Complex problems do not have simple solutions, and peace talks cannot be achieved overnight. Both China and the United States are ready to continue communication and play a constructive role in the political resolution of the crisis," said Wang Yi.

According to him, China is also working hard to facilitate peace talks and will continue to play its part in promoting a swift resolution to the conflict and the restoration of peace in the Middle East.

Read more: US and China must force Russia to end war, - Sybiha

The War in Iran

"China calls on the United States and Iran to continue resolving their differences and disputes, including the nuclear issue, through negotiations, and advocates for the earliest possible restoration of normal traffic in the Strait of Hormuz based on compliance with the ceasefire. China believes that the fundamental solution to the issue of the Strait lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," the minister said.