US and China must force Russia to end war, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine during the talks in Beijing poses a threat to international security and requires a response from world leaders.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on X.

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"This barbaric attack during such an important summit demonstrates that the Russian regime poses a global threat to international security. Instead of peace and development, Moscow is engaging in aggression and terror," the minister wrote.

According to him, Putin wants the war to continue so he can maintain his control and rule over Russia.

"We shouldn't harbor any illusions or hopes: only pressure on Moscow can force it to stop. I am confident that the leaders of the United States and China have enough influence over Moscow to tell Putin to finally end the war. And that would be the biggest positive development," Sybiha said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s massive attack: These are definitely not actions of those who believe that war is coming to end

A massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities in Ukraine.

The brunt of the attack fell on Kyiv. The following were recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

There may be people trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv. In addition, the Odesa region was attacked.

On the night of May 14, Russian occupiers launched 731 strikes against Ukraine—56 missiles and 675 UAVs.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: Defense forces prevented any hits