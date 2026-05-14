Zelenskyy on Russia’s massive attack: These are definitely not actions of those who believe that war is coming to end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Dozens of people have been rescued in Kyiv following a massive Russian attack; one person is known to have died.

"A rescue operation is currently underway in Kyiv at the site of a Russian drone strike on a nine-story residential building—the building’s entrance has been completely destroyed. ...



Overnight, the Russians launched over 670 attack drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine. There were strikes with ballistic missiles, aeroballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. The main target of this strike was Kyiv. There is damage at 20 locations in the city. These are ordinary residential buildings, a school, a veterinary clinic, and other purely civilian infrastructure. There is also destruction in the Kyiv region, and similar terrorist strikes were carried out against energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential areas in Chornomorsk," the statement reads.

Since the start of yesterday, the Russians have deployed more than 1,560 drones to carry out strikes on Ukraine.

"These are certainly not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end. It is important that our partners do not remain silent about this attack. And it is equally important to continue supporting the defense of our airspace. The PURL program is necessary so that Ukraine can defend itself against such ballistic missile strikes. And it is also in the interest of everyone who seeks peace to continue putting pressure on Russia. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," the president concluded.

















Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: Defense forces prevented any hits

A massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities in Ukraine.

The brunt of the attack fell on Kyiv. The following were recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

There may be people trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv. In addition, the Odesa region was attacked.

On the night of May 14, Russian occupiers launched 731 strikes against Ukraine—56 missiles and 675 UAVs.

See more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv region: 7 people injured, including child. PHOTOS