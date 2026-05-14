Consequences of attack on Kyiv region: 7 people injured, including child. PHOTOS

Following a Russian attack overnight, damage, fires and civilian casualties have been reported in several districts of the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Damage and fires have been detected in the Obukhiv, Brovary, Fastiv, Boryspil and Bila Tserkva districts.

Casualties and evacuation of residents

Two people were injured in the Fastiv district. Five people were injured in the Boryspil district, including one child. Rescuers also evacuated 30 residents from a multi-storey building.

Damage and clean-up

Private houses, flats, outbuildings and cars have been damaged. Fires broke out in residential areas, which have already been extinguished by rescue workers.

State Emergency Service units, psychologists and other emergency services are working at the scenes. Information regarding the consequences is being clarified.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, killing one person and injuring 31 (updated)

Consequences of the attack



















