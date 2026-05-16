Erdogan has emphasised crucial importance of NATO summit in Ankara for global security

The NATO Leaders' Summit, scheduled for July 7–8 in Ankara, will be of crucial importance for the future development of the Alliance and the global security architecture. In the face of new challenges and changes in the world, NATO must reassess its approaches and adapt to contemporary threats.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made this statement while speaking with journalists on his return from Kazakhstan, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Security situation

"The NATO Leaders' Summit, which we will host in Ankara on July 7–8, is of critical importance in the history of the Alliance. Recent developments both in our region and around the world have further underscored the importance of the Ankara summit," Erdogan said.

According to him, the current security situation differs significantly from the period when NATO was founded.

"We expect that important decisions regarding the future of the Alliance and the future shape of the global security architecture will be made in Ankara. The modern world is no longer a continuation of the old world that existed when NATO was founded. Threats have become more complex, risks have diversified, the global system has become blurred—in short, the world has changed dramatically," the Turkish president emphasized.

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Strengthening NATO

Erdogan added that Turkey supports the strengthening of NATO and is ready to participate in the development of a more effective collective security system.

"A fair burden-sharing, sincere cooperation, and a shared understanding of security within NATO are crucial for the Alliance’s future. As Turkey, we are ready to contribute to a NATO that is more resolute and better prepared to face threats," Erdogan said.