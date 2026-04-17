Turkey ready to support Russia-Ukraine talks at leaders’ level, Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed Ankara's readiness to facilitate direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, including a summit at the leaders' level.

He said this during a speech at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Erdogan's statement

Erdogan expressed regret over the destruction and loss of life caused by Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We still believe that the war will end through a negotiation process in which the sides will be represented fairly and equally. I would like to sincerely state here that Turkey is ready to support all steps that contribute to the continuation of direct negotiations, including a meeting at the leaders' level, if the sides so wish," he said.

Read more: Ukraine ready for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in Türkiye – Sybiha

Background

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of the Turkish president and possibly the United States.

Read more: Europe must be involved in negotiations on ending war in Ukraine, Merz says