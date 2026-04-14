Europe must be involved in negotiations on ending war in Ukraine, Merz says

Europe must be involved in shaping any agreements on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Berlin, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

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Europe must be part of the process

"The American government knows that if it wants Europe’s signature on any agreement – and that signature is necessary, because Europe must be part of the process and part of the peace agreement – then Europe must be involved," the German chancellor said.

According to Merz, Germany, as "the largest donor to Ukraine," must take part in this process.

"Germany’s participation as by far the largest donor to Ukraine, already since last year, from 2025, is absolutely essential for me. We will be part of this process, and we will also be part of shaping the post-war order in Ukraine – both within European cooperation and in economic interaction," the politician stressed.

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Ukraine will not accept the imposed Russian demands

Merz added that Ukraine is ready for peace, but will not accept "an imposed peace under which Moscow implements its maximum demands."

"Likewise, we will not accept the weakening of the EU or NATO. Therefore, we now need smart and at the same time resolute diplomacy. We support continuing negotiations on a peace plan and providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees. This means that Kyiv will be able to continue to stand up to the Russian aggressor, and we will support it in this," the German chancellor added.

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