61 combat engagements were recorded on front line, 17 of which were in Pokrovsk direction, – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 61 times.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 pm on 16 May, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Sopych, Ryzhivka, Starykove, Tovstodubove, Chernatske, Ulanove and Volfyne in the Sumy region were affected.

In the Chernihiv region – Senkivka and Kryvush.

The settlements of Vilna Sloboda and Bachivsk in the Sumy region have come under air strikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, 14 combat engagements took place; the enemy carried out two air strikes, used three guided bombs, and fired 55 times at settlements and our troops’ positions, seven of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske and Starytsia.

Read more: Occupiers have launched 26 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 80 combat clashes recorded across front – General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, two clashes are ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Novoosynove and Podoly.

Combat operations in the east

In the Lyman sector, five clashes with the enemy have taken place since the start of the day in the areas around the settlements of Stepove, Drobysheve, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Zakytne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 17 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Vilne, Kucheryv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Boikivka, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Sichneve.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersa, Krynychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, and Charivne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Orikhiv sector today.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka.

In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.