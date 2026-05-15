Occupiers have launched 26 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 80 combat clashes recorded across front – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 80.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 15 May, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

The aggressor is shelling border areas.

Today in the Sumy region, areas near the settlements of Iskryskivshchyna, Budky, Volfyne, Korenok, Sopych, Prohres, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Bachivsk and Buniachyne have been affected.

In the Chernihiv region, Zarichchia and Liskivshchyna have been affected.

Vilna Sloboda in Sumy region and Karpovychi in Chernihiv region have also come under airstrikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 30 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions. One enemy assault was recorded.

Read more: 53 combat engagements recorded at front, including 21 in Pokrovsk direction

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried eight times to improve its position near Izbytske, Starytsia, Ternova, Lyman, Synelnykove and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault toward Kindrashivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times toward Stavky, Novoserhiivka, Druzheliubivka, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova and Yampil. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers are trying to improve their position toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. The attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not carry out active offensive operations.

Read more: "Yastreb" radar, "Tor" SAM system and other ruscists’ facilities hit by Defense Forces – General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Toretske and Vilne. One of these attempts to advance is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 26 times to push our soldiers from their positions toward the settlements of Zatyshok, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka and Filiia. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once toward Dobropillia.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 19 attacks took place toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Pryluky, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Pryvillia, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne and Huliaipilske. One of these attacks is ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy assault operations have been recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,346,390 people (+1,150 per day), 11,935 tanks, 42,085 artillery systems, 24,569 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked toward the Antonivka Bridge.

No significant changes are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.