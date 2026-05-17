Drone attack on Moscow: fire at Sheremetyevo Airport. PHOTOS

A fire broke out at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport following a drone attack.

This is evidenced by ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Preliminary reports suggest the photos show the area around the third runway. It is currently unknown exactly what is on fire. The airport has confirmed that UAV debris has fallen.









Watch more: Drones launched massive attack on Moscow and surrounding region: technology park, factory and fuel terminal were hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The airport’s statement notes that the debris is at a safe distance from passenger and aircraft service areas. Emergency services are on site, and necessary safety measures are being taken. There are no casualties or damage in the airport area; the situation in the terminals is calm, and the airport continues to operate as normal.

It is also reported that staff at check-in desks and shops have left their posts, the main information display has been switched off, and only advertising broadcasts remain. Passengers were urged over the loudspeakers to remain calm and move away from the windows.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that drones had launched a massive attack on Moscow and the surrounding region: a technology park, a factory, and a fuel filling station were hit.

Watch more: In Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation, drones attacked Azot chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk: fire broke out. VIDEO