Drones launched massive attack on Moscow and surrounding region: technology park, factory and fuel terminal were hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the night and in the early hours of 17 May 2026, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive attack by strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to social media reports, a number of facilities were hit, including the Elma technology park and the Angstrom company, both located in Zelenograd (a district of Moscow). Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.

The main activities of the enterprises comprising the technology park include the manufacture of electronic products, the production of control and measuring instruments, optical equipment and other high-tech machinery.

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Explosions were also heard in Khimki, near Moscow.

Local authorities claim that there are reportedly Russian casualties and injuries.

It was also reported that the Sonlyachnogorsk oil products loading station in the village of Durikino, Moscow Region, may have been hit.





The Sonlyachnogorsk filling station (SFS) is a large fuel storage and distribution facility in the Moscow region, which forms part of the network of main oil product pipelines around Moscow. The station is used for the storage, transfer and shipment of petrol and diesel fuel. It is located near the village of Durikino in the urban district. The station’s grounds contain numerous fuel storage tanks.

No further information is available at this time.

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