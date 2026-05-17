Defence industry enterprise and number of oil facilities in Moscow region, as well as Belbek military airfield in Crimea, have been struck, - SSU. VIDEO

The SSU, in conjunction with the Special Operations Forces, struck a defence industry enterprise and a number of oil facilities in the Moscow region, as well as the Belbek military airfield in Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Strikes on the Moscow region

As noted, specialists from the SSU's 'Alpha’ Special Operations Centre, in conjunction with the Ukrainian Defence Forces, carried out strikes on a military-industrial complex facility and oil enterprises in the Moscow region, as well as on the infrastructure and air defence systems of the Belbek military airfield in Crimea.

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According to the SSU, the following targets were struck in the Moscow region:

the Angstrom plant, which supplies semiconductors to the Russian military-industrial complex and is subject to US sanctions;

the Moscow Oil Refinery;

the "Sonechnogorsk" oil pumping station;

the Volodarskoye oil pumping station;

It is also noted that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the infrastructure and air defence systems of the Belbek military airfield were struck, specifically:

the "Pantsir-S2" air defence system;

a hangar housing radar for the S-400 system;

the "Orion" UAV control system and the "Forpost" ground-based UAV control station;

a "ground-to-air" data transmission point;

a control tower and hangar at the Belbek airfield.

"Such SSU special operations are critical for weakening the Russian Federation’s military potential. Striking defence industry enterprises, military infrastructure and oil logistics reduces the enemy’s ability to continue the war against Ukraine. These strikes demonstrate that even the most heavily defended Moscow region is not safe. The SSU and the Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to carry out high-precision special operations aimed at destroying the enemy’s military resources," said SSU Head Yevhen Khmara.