Moscow never sleeps: Madiar showed drone that attacked Moscow. Fires are still raging in region. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Robert Brovdy (Madiar), commander of the USF, has shownone of the drones used in today’s attack on Moscow.
He posted a photo of it on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.
Moscow and the surrounding region were attacked by drones
"Moscow from now on never sleeps," he wrote.
Consequences
According to the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, fires are still raging in the Moscow region following the drone attack. In particular, the oil terminal in Durikino is still ablaze.
Footage of the attack on the Moscow oil refinery is also circulating on social media.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that drones launched a massive attack on Moscow and the surrounding region: a technology park, a factory and a fuel depot were hit.
- It was also noted that a fire broke out at Sheremetyevo Airport as a result of the drone attack.
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