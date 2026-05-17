Ukrainian defenders of 65th Mechanised Brigade took occupiers prisoner, who had been moving 13 km along gas pipeline in Orikhiv direction. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade captured Russian commandos who were attempting to infiltrate via a gas pipeline in the Orikhiv sector.

According to Censor.NET, the entrance to the pipeline was located in the temporarily occupied territory, whilst the exit was near Ukrainian positions.

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According to the captives, the occupiers had advanced about 13 kilometres inside the pipeline.

Russian soldiers also claim in the video that after the group was launched, the pipeline was welded shut to prevent the assault troops from retreating.

Ukrainian defenders were aware in advance of the enemy’s intentions to use the tunnel for manoeuvres.

According to the prisoners, near the exit they saw a large number of leaflets with contact details for surrendering.

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