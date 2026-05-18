195 clashes on front line: most of fighting took place in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors – General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, 17 May, there have been 195 combat engagements along the front line. The heaviest fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.

This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 76 air strikes and dropped 201 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,851 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,994 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

Four clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out two air strikes, used three guided bombs, and carried out 71 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched eight assaults on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, Starytsia, Veterynarne and towards Ternova, Okhrymivka and Kolodiazne. One engagement is ongoing.

the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, Starytsia, Veterynarne and towards Ternova, Okhrymivka and Kolodiazne. One engagement is ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Petropavlivka.

Fighting in the south

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman, Yampil, Drobysheve and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

Defence forces successfully repelled 16 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shakove, Sofiivka and in the direction of Vilne. Another engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske and towards Myrne and Serhiivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 58 occupiers were killed and 16 wounded in this sector today; four vehicles and two enemy infantry shelters were destroyed; three vehicles, one UAV control post, one gun and 98 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 170 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Read more: 46 combat engagements have been recorded on front line. Enemy is attacking most actively in Kostiantynivka sector, – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Zlahoda, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka and towards Novozhorzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Charivne.

in the areas around the settlements of Zlahoda, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka and towards Novozhorzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Charivne. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two offensive operations in the areas of Bilohirya and Stepnogorsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched three attacks towards Antonivka but was repelled.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

See more: 234 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours: highest number of enemy attacks were in Pokrovsk and Huliaypilla sectors, – General Staff. MAP