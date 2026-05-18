Explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Rivne during Russia’s overnight drone attack

Russian drones attacked western regions of Ukraine overnight on May 18. Following the air raid alert, explosions rocked the Khmelnytskyi Oblast and the city of Rivne.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force and Suspilne.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones toward the country’s western regions.

Threat to Khmelnytskyi Oblast

According to the military:

drones were moving from the territory of Vinnytsia Oblast;

an air raid alert was declared at around 3 a.m.;

the likely main target of the attack was the area near Starokostiantyniv, which has repeatedly been targeted by Russian strikes before.

Explosions in Rivne

Explosions were also reported in Rivne, where drones were heading from the direction of Zhytomyr Oblast.

In the morning, Oleksandr Koval confirmed the attack on the region.

"It was a tense night in Rivne Oblast. Thanks to the professional work of the air defense forces, enemy aerial targets were shot down.

Representatives of the Defense Forces and other services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, people and infrastructure were not affected," the statement said.

Read more: Russian attack on Rivne Oblast: 3 killed, 6 injured. PHOTOS (updated)