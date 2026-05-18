India has been buying and will continue to buy oil from Russia regardless of US sanctions, - government

India will continue to purchase Russian oil regardless of Washington's stance on such transactions.

This was stated by Sujata Sharma, a representative of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Permit to purchase oil

"As for the U.S. authorization regarding Russian oil, I would like to emphasize that we were purchasing oil from Russia even before this authorization. We also purchased oil while the authorization was in effect, and we continue to do so now," Sharma told reporters.

According to her, India is guided solely by commercial interests when purchasing Russian oil. The presence or absence of U.S. authorization for such transactions does not affect the Indian government’s position.

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What happened before?

In early March, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the department had granted a temporary 30-day waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil already on tankers at sea. The waiver was subsequently extended until May 16. It expired over the weekend.