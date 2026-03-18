Detention in India: Foreign Ministry demands consular access to Ukrainian citizens

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India has once again appealed to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, demanding access to the detained Ukrainian citizens.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to a request from journalists, citing Ukrinform.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that the Ukrainian side insists on an open, objective, and fair consideration of the case. Kyiv also demands that Ukrainian diplomats be properly involved in the process.

Ukraine is demanding access for its consuls

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that, despite repeated requests, Ukrainian consuls have still not been granted permission to visit the detained citizens. In light of this, on March 18, the Ukrainian Embassy in India sent another official note.

"Today, March 18, the Ukrainian Embassy in India once again sent an official note to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs demanding immediate and unimpeded access for consular officials to Ukrainian citizens," the press service reported.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the lack of access violates international consular practice and hinders the protection of detainees' rights.

See more: Strengthening defence partnership: NAUDI holds meetings with Czech defence industry companies. PHOTOS

The circumstances surrounding the detention of the Ukrainians

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, six Ukrainian citizens were detained on March 13 in India. They are suspected of staying in the border state without authorization and of possibly crossing the border with Myanmar illegally.

The court hearing in the case took place on March 16. Representatives of the Ukrainian embassy were present, but they were not allowed to speak directly with the detainees. The court ruled to extend their detention until March 27.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that the Ukrainian side had not been officially notified of the detention of the citizens, which constitutes a departure from established international practice.

Ukrainian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polischuk met with India’s Deputy Minister of External Affairs and presented a note of protest. Ukraine demands the immediate release of its citizens or full access to them and a fair trial.