Strengthening defence partnership: NAUDI holds meetings with Czech defence industry companies. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, March 18, bilateral B2B meetings were held in Kyiv between private Ukrainian and Czech defence manufacturers, organised by the National Association of Ukrainian Defence Industries (NAUDI).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by NAUDI on Facebook.

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Event details

The event was attended by representatives of the Czech Initiative, the Defence and Security Industry Association (DSIA), the Intergovernmental Agency for Defence Cooperation (AMOS) under the Czech Ministry of Defence (Czech Initiative), as well as Ukrainian companies participating in NAUDI.

The meeting was opened by NAUDI Chairman Serhii Pashynskyi and the Director of the Agency for Intergovernmental Defence Cooperation (AMOS) under the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic, Aleš Vitečka.

NAUDI Chairman Pashynskyi stressed the strategic importance of developing international cooperation amid the full-scale war and thanked the Czech partners for their consistent support for Ukraine.

"We are pleased to welcome our Czech friends and partners, with whom we have built close and productive cooperation since the start of the full-scale war. Today, it is extremely important for Ukraine not only to increase its own production for the needs of the Defence Forces, but also to develop horizontal cooperative ties with European partners. Such cooperation is an important component of strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities and the security of all of Europe," Pashynskyi said.

Aleš Vítečka also addressed the participants. He plays a key role in coordinating the supply of weapons, ammunition and defence projects for Ukraine, including within the framework of the so-called Czech initiative.

"Such meetings have already become a regular and effective platform for direct communication between Czech and Ukrainian defence companies. This time, representatives of Czech companies working in unmanned and counter-drone technologies, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, defence solutions integration and other areas critical to the modern battlefield arrived in Kyiv. We are open to practical cooperation and interested in developing new joint projects with Ukrainian partners," Vítečka said.

Jaroslav Pecháček, Vice President of the Defence and Security Industry Association of the Czech Republic (DSIA) and Executive Director of Swordfish, also joined the opening remarks. He emphasised the strong export potential of the Czech defence industry and its readiness to expand cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers.

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"The Czech defence industry is export-oriented and has broad international ties that can be useful for developing new formats of cooperation with Ukrainian partners. We are open to dialogue, exchange of experience and the search for practical solutions that will meet the current needs of Ukraine’s defence-industrial complex," Pecháček stressed.

As part of the event, B2B sessions were held during which representatives of Czech companies spoke directly with Ukrainian manufacturers, discussed possible areas of cooperation, exchanged contacts and outlined promising formats of partnership.

It is noted that the meeting became another important step in strengthening partnership between the Ukrainian and Czech defence-industrial complexes and confirmed the high level of mutual interest in developing joint projects in production, localisation, technology exchange and the integration of modern defence solutions.

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