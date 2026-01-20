NAUDI demonstrates Ukrainian UGVs and combat UAVs to Polish delegation at UMEX 2026

At the international UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the NAUDI association held a demonstration of modern Ukrainian unmanned and robotic solutions for a Polish delegation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the National Association of Defence Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI) on Facebook.

"During UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), important diplomatic and military meetings took place at the NAUDI stand. The exhibition of Ukrainian defense companies was visited by a delegation of the Republic of Poland led by the head of Poland’s Unmanned Systems Forces," the post said.

What was demonstrated at the exhibition

During the visit, the Polish side was presented with the latest and most effective examples of Ukrainian unmanned and robotic solutions that have proven their effectiveness in real combat conditions.

Special attention was paid to the practical capabilities of modern systems — in particular, real-time remote control of an unmanned ground robotic system and a strike bomber UAV was demonstrated directly from the UAE.

The Polish delegation was also presented with solutions from leading Ukrainian companies in unmanned technologies — Ukrspecsystems and Ukrainian Armor — with a detailed overview of technical specifications, combat experience and the application potential of the showcased products.

NAUDI’s participation in UMEX 2026 is aimed at strengthening the international presence of Ukrainian manufacturers, developing export potential and expanding strategic cooperation in the field of unmanned and autonomous technologies.

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