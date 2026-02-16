Most Czech residents support continued assistance to Ukraine

Most Czech citizens support continued assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a Radio Prague International article citing a January survey conducted by the STEM agency.

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The study showed increased support for nearly all forms of assistance compared to October last year. At the same time, attitudes toward certain areas of support remain mixed.

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Support for different types of assistance (according to the survey):

70% — supply of medical and consumer goods;

— supply of medical and consumer goods; 65% — humanitarian programmes directly in Ukraine;

— humanitarian programmes directly in Ukraine; 63% — assistance to Czech companies in establishing partnerships;

— assistance to Czech companies in establishing partnerships; 58% — diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia.

"For none of the types of assistance does the position advocating their complete termination prevail," the study states.

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Debate over military and financial support

Opinions on military assistance are divided:

55% — would like to limit the supply of ammunition;

— would like to limit the supply of ammunition; 59% — support reducing the supply of military equipment;

— support reducing the supply of military equipment; 51% — would limit training for Ukrainian soldiers;

— would limit training for Ukrainian soldiers; 65% — propose reducing or ending direct financial assistance;

— propose reducing or ending direct financial assistance; 59% — believe residence permits for Ukrainian refugees should be limited.

At the same time, a majority of Czechs do not support a complete refusal of assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna told Czech journalists that the Czech initiative to procure artillery shells for Ukraine’s Armed Forces shows positive development dynamics. However, the further success of deliveries critically depends on the level of funding from international partners.

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