Ukraine received 4.4 million shells under "Czech initiative" – Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel has said that Ukraine has received 4.4 million large-caliber shells under the "Czech initiative".

Censor.NET reported this, citing Reuters.

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What is known?

The outlet notes that Pavel is an active supporter of the initiative, which involves Czech defense companies.

At the same time, the new Czech government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš considered canceling the initiative, but under pressure from Pavel and his allies, agreed to continue the plan, while stating it would allocate no national funding for the purchases.

Read more: 62% of Czechs support continuation of "shell initiative" for Ukraine, - poll

"Since the initiative was launched, it has supplied Ukraine with about 4.4 million large-caliber shells. Without this ammunition stockpile, Ukraine’s Armed Forces would not be able to conduct an effective defense," Pavel said.

He added that nearly 2 million shells were delivered last year. This figure is slightly higher than NATO’s December estimate of 1.8 million.

Read more: Babiš promises to review Czech ammunition purchase initiative for Ukraine

Background

It was previously reported that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, said the ammunition supply initiative for Ukraine could be extended, provided it is financed by other countries.

Read more: Babiš says he has not made final decision on future of "ammunition initiative" for Ukraine