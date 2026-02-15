The continuation of the shell initiative for Ukraine launched by the Czech Republic is supported by 62% of Czechs.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Kantar CZ, according to České noviny, as reported by Censor.NET.

Czechs' opinion on the missile initiative

Yes, 62% of Czech citizens support the continuation of the Czech initiative, while 36% oppose it.

Another 3% of respondents were unable to answer the question.

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As noted by Kantar CZ analyst Pavel Ranoha, almost 100% of opposition party voters support continuing the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Among supporters of the ruling parties, two-thirds of Motorists voters would approve such a decision. Half of ANO supporters and one-fifth of Freedom and Direct Democracy supporters gave the same answer.

The survey was conducted from January 12 to January 30. A total of 1,200 Czech citizens participated in the survey.

Earlier, the Czech Ministry of Defense reported that the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is showing positive dynamics in its development.