Babiš says he has not made final decision on future of "ammunition initiative" for Ukraine
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he has not yet made a final decision on the Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine. He also plans to review the specific results of the "Coalition of the Willing" at a meeting to be held on January 6.
Babiš said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.
Results of the Coalition of the Willing
"Tomorrow I am going to Paris for the first time for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and I am interested in what will be discussed there, how it will take place, and whether anything specific will be discussed… I am glad to take part in this to form my own impression, to find out what the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ has actually done since it was created, and to learn what comes next," the Czech prime minister said.
No changes to Czech foreign policy
Babiš also assured that there would be no major changes in Czech foreign policy.
"Of course, there are no changes in foreign policy. We have clear allies, and there is no discussion that something could change," the politician said.
Czech ammunition initiative
At the same time, the Czech prime minister said he has not yet made a final decision on the Czech initiative, the initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine.
"I will still hold some talks, we will have a meeting of the National Security Council… The ammunition initiative is one of the items we will discuss there. We still need to clarify certain information, and this is about ensuring that in a wartime situation no one rips Ukrainians off on ammunition prices and that no one enriches themselves excessively from it," the Czech prime minister said.
He added that coalition colleagues should leave the issue to the head of government, and once he has a clear position, it will be discussed at the coalition council.
"As for the … ammunition initiative, I have repeatedly said that this is an issue … I decide, and when I reach a conclusion, I will propose a solution to coalition partners regarding the ammunition initiative and (fighter jets) F-35, and then we will either agree or not agree," Babiš added.
Що передувало?
- Earlier, Andrej Babiš said he intended to cancel the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if he returned to power.
- President Petr Pavel believes that scaling back Prague’s initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine would primarily harm the Czech Republic itself.
- The Czech National Security Council will discuss the future of the Czech initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine on January 7.
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