Babiš says he has not made final decision on future of "ammunition initiative" for Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he has not yet made a final decision on the Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine. He also plans to review the specific results of the "Coalition of the Willing" at a meeting to be held on January 6.

Babiš said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Results of the Coalition of the Willing

"Tomorrow I am going to Paris for the first time for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and I am interested in what will be discussed there, how it will take place, and whether anything specific will be discussed… I am glad to take part in this to form my own impression, to find out what the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ has actually done since it was created, and to learn what comes next," the Czech prime minister said.

Read more: Czech Republic prepares aid for Ukraine: it could be continuation of "ammunition initiative" – media

No changes to Czech foreign policy

Babiš also assured that there would be no major changes in Czech foreign policy.

"Of course, there are no changes in foreign policy. We have clear allies, and there is no discussion that something could change," the politician said.

Czech ammunition initiative

At the same time, the Czech prime minister said he has not yet made a final decision on the Czech initiative, the initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine.

"I will still hold some talks, we will have a meeting of the National Security Council… The ammunition initiative is one of the items we will discuss there. We still need to clarify certain information, and this is about ensuring that in a wartime situation no one rips Ukrainians off on ammunition prices and that no one enriches themselves excessively from it," the Czech prime minister said.

He added that coalition colleagues should leave the issue to the head of government, and once he has a clear position, it will be discussed at the coalition council.

"As for the … ammunition initiative, I have repeatedly said that this is an issue … I decide, and when I reach a conclusion, I will propose a solution to coalition partners regarding the ammunition initiative and (fighter jets) F-35, and then we will either agree or not agree," Babiš added.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Pavel: There is potential to supply Ukraine with ammunition in 2026

Що передувало?

Read more: At start of full-scale invasion we adapted 1946-era munitions for drones, 200,000 in total – Yelizarov