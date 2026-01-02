Babiš promises to review Czech ammunition purchase initiative for Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has promised to thoroughly review the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and other projects of the country’s Ministry of Defence.

The head of government said this in an interview with Deník, Censor.NET reports.

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Statement by the Czech PM

Babiš says he first learned details of the ammunition initiative at a meeting with the director of the Agency for Intergovernmental Defence Cooperation on December 22, and that on January 7, the issue will be discussed at a meeting of the Czech State Security Council.

"Perhaps this (initiative – ed.) is a good thing, but I want to make sure it is being done transparently and that there is no corruption. And that no one is exploiting the war at the expense of Ukraine and allied budgets. In any case, the most important thing is to end the conflict," the politician said.

Read more: Czech Republic prepares aid for Ukraine: it could be continuation of "ammunition initiative" – media

Babiš also said he plans to reconsider the contract to purchase F-35 fighter jets.

Earlier, the Czech Ministry of Defence said the country would continue the "ammunition initiative," and that purchasing the F-35s would take the Czech army to a higher level, enabling it to send weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Pavel: There is potential to supply Ukraine with ammunition in 2026

The day before, the Czech Ministry of Defence was tasked with preparing documents on providing assistance to Ukraine.

Background

Earlier, Andrej Babiš said he intends to cancel the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if he returns to power.

President Petr Pavel believes that winding down Prague’s initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine would primarily harm Czechia itself.

Czechia’s National Security Council will discuss the future of the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition on January 7.

Read more: EU has achieved its goal of supplying 2 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, - Kallas