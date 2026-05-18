Over 1,170 km of roads in Ukraine have already been protected against attacks by FPV drones, - Fedorov

In Ukraine’s frontline regions, more than 1,170 km of logistics routes have already been protected by anti-drone structures. The main goal is to secure logistics operations, the evacuation of the wounded, and the delivery of supplies near the front lines.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy is actively using FPV drones to attack transport and logistics routes near the front lines. That is why the State Special Transport Service, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, is scaling up anti-drone defenses in frontline regions," he wrote.

Such solutions ensure reliable logistics, rapid delivery of supplies, and the safe evacuation of the wounded, even under enemy fire.

How many roads have been protected so far?

In recent months, the pace of construction of anti-drone road defenses has accelerated significantly and doubled. Compared to 2025, the pace has increased from 4 to 8.5 km per day.



Between February and April alone, 430 km of anti-drone protection was installed, and 106 km of roads were repaired. In total, over 1,170 km of logistics routes have already been secured.

See more: Fedorov and Pistorius visited Ukraine’s frontline regions and command posts. PHOTOS

What exactly do they protect?

Another priority is the repair of roads in frontline regions. Work is underway in five regions. More than 60 km of roads have already been repaired, including the completion of three sections in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv areas.