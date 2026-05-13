Fedorov and Pistorius visited Ukraine’s frontline regions and command posts. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that he and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visited frontline regions of Ukraine and military headquarters at the front.

Fedorov reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Together with Boris Pistorius, we visited frontline regions. Boris Pistorius is one of the few foreign defence ministers to have personally travelled to visit troops so close to the front line. This is an example of true European leadership, and today Ukraine feels this support," wrote the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Where exactly did the defence ministers visit?

They visited several military headquarters on the front line. The military demonstrated the operational situation at the front, how they work with the DELTA system, plan assault operations, destroy enemy logistics, conduct reconnaissance and coordinate various types of drones within a single battle management system.

Read more: Many are talking about decisive phase of war, perhaps in Ukraine’s favor, - Pistorius

How Germany’s aid works

Germany is actively supporting Ukraine in the technological war.

Partners have funded over $1 billion for the development of deep strike and mid-strike capabilities. Today, mid-strike is systematically disrupting the enemy’s logistics.

We are already inflicting around 5,000 strikes every month at a range of 20+ km and continue to scale up this capability.

Thanks to increased drone procurement, the number and effectiveness of strikes will grow every month.

I would also like to highlight the support provided to drone assault units. Germany was the first country to support this innovative initiative.









Participated online in the EU Defence Ministers’ meeting

Together with Boris Pistorius, who was on a frontline mission, they took part online in the EU Defence Ministers’ meeting chaired by Kaja Kallas. It was here that the message about the need to continue supporting Ukraine and to ensure the flexibility of European funding to meet the frontline’s most urgent needs was particularly clear.

"It is important for us to show our partners the reality of war: how Ukraine is changing its strategy, how technology is helping to destroy the enemy and save lives. It is thanks to Ukraine’s experience that our partners can already strengthen their own defence systems today. This is the value that Ukraine brings to the defence of the democratic world," Fedorov emphasised.

Fedorov also added that a few months ago we outlined our key priorities and strategy. Today, we are demonstrating concrete results. Our common goal is to stop Russia in Ukraine. To achieve this, Ukraine and Europe must stand strong together.

"I would like to thank Germany and Boris Pistorius personally for these two days of work in Ukraine, for their willingness to see the reality of the war with their own eyes, and for the decisions that are already helping to destroy the enemy and save the lives of Ukrainians," Fedorov concluded.