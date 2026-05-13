Many are talking about decisive phase of war, perhaps in Ukraine’s favor, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that Ukraine has the upper hand in the war with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Welt.

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"I believe that the Ukrainians truly have the upper hand. Russia is going through a period of weakness—economically, domestically, and on the battlefield," said the minister, who visited the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions on Tuesday.

"Ukrainians are making significant progress. Strikes on Russian military infrastructure in the rear are becoming increasingly precise and are yielding results," Pistorius added.

Read more: Pistorius arrives in Kyiv on visit

The publication notes that Pistorius was shown at Ukrainian command posts how drones are used for reconnaissance and to combat Russian weapon systems and soldiers.

He also observed ongoing operations.

"Today, many are talking about a decisive phase of the war, possibly in Ukraine’s favor," said the German defense minister.

Read more: Germany will fund EU initiative to set up military training centres in Ukraine, - Pistorius