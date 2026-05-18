Over 70 enemy attacks have been recorded on front line: Pokrovsk sector remains hottest, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Monday, May 18, the aggressor has carried out 71 attacks along the front line.

This is stated in the summary released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the following areas were hit: Iskryskivshchyna, Tovtodubove, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Korenok, Sopych, Luzhky, Bachivsk, Novovasylivka, Ulanove, Neskuchne, and Bunyachyne. In the Chernihiv region, Khrinivka and Klyusi were affected. Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region also came under airstrike.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 26 attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy has attempted three times to improve its position in the areas of Prylipka and Hrafske. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

in the areas of Prylipka and Hrafske. One of these attacks is still ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two assaults toward Petropavlivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched eight attacks toward Stavky, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and Ozerny. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers made three attempts to improve their position toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kaleniky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 11 attacks targeting the towns of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Kucheriiv Yar, and Vilne.

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In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 25 times to push our troops back from their positions toward the settlements of Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, and Filiia. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy is attempting to advance toward Voronne. The assault is ongoing.

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, 15 attacks took place against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Charivne, Novozaporizhzhia, Tsvitkove, Rivne, Zaliznychne, and Staroukrainka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Charivne, Novozaporizhzhia, Tsvitkove, Rivne, Zaliznychne, and Staroukrainka. One of these attacks is still ongoing. No enemy offensive operations were reported in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy launched three attacks toward Antonivka and Bilohrudy Island.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff added.