Russian anti-sabotage boat hit in Kaspiysk, UAV control points and other enemy targets struck – General Staff

On 17 May and overnight into 18 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Anti-sabotage boat hit

In particular, a Project Grachonok anti-sabotage boat was hit near Kaspiysk (Republic of Dagestan, Russia). Boats of this type are used to protect ship basing points and counter sabotage forces.

Other strikes

Enemy UAV control points were also hit near Rozdolne and Shevchenko in the Donetsk region, Dvorichne in the Kharkiv region, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Karnatne in Russia’s Bryansk region.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck concentrations of enemy manpower in Piddubne, Donetsk region, as well as in Olhyne, Kherson region.

Read more: Defence industry enterprise and number of oil facilities in Moscow region, as well as Belbek military airfield in Crimea, have been struck, - SSU. VIDEO

Confirmation of previous strikes

Following clarification of the results of previous operations, it has been confirmed that on 17 May 2026, a communications hub was hit in Myrne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system was struck in Zakhidne in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, and a train carrying fuels and lubricants was hit in Fedorivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

It was also confirmed that on 16 May 2026, a Ka-27 helicopter and a Be-200 maritime patrol aircraft were destroyed as a result of a strike on the Yeysk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

and a Be-200 maritime patrol aircraft were destroyed as a result of a strike on the Yeysk airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. In addition, it has been confirmed that an airspace control station was hit in Lesnoye (Bryansk region, Russia) on 16 May 2026.

Read more: Ukrainian-designed weapons were used to strike targets in Moscow region of Russian Federation, - General Staff

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to take systematic measures to fully stop the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.