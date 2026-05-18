Over 90% of deferrals are now extended automatically, - Ministry of Defence

More than 90% of deferrals from mobilization are now automatically extended without the need for applications, certificates, or personal requests. The system automatically verifies the grounds through government registries, after which the updated record automatically appears in the user’s electronic document.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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The ministry stated that citizens whose information needs to be updated in person can now apply for an extension of their deferment at any convenient Administrative Service Center. The Ministry of Defense noted that regional recruitment and social support centers no longer accept such applications from citizens.

"This decision has made it possible to completely eliminate lines at the TCC, minimize paperwork, and focus resources on priority mobilization tasks," the ministry said.

Who is eligible for an automatic extension of the deferral?

Currently, the automatic verification mechanism through registries is already in place for 22 categories of deferrals. These include, in particular:

People with disabilities. Temporarily unfit for service. Parents of three or more children. Parents who are raising a child under the age of 18 on their own. Parents of a child with a disability under the age of 18. Parents raising a seriously ill child who does not have a disability. Parents of an adult child with a disability classified as Group I or II. Those who care for a seriously ill family member. Guardians of a person who has been declared legally incompetent. Those who have a spouse with a disability classified as Group I or II. Those who have a spouse with a Group III disability. Those who have relatives or a spouse’s father or mother with a Group I or II disability. People who care for a relative of the second or third degree of kinship with a disability. Military personnel—both men and women—with a child. Undergraduate and graduate students. Higher education and vocational education staff. School teachers. People whose close relatives were killed or went missing during hostilities or martial law. Relatives of the Heroes of Ukraine, posthumously honored for their bravery during the Revolution of Dignity. People deprived of their liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine. Soldiers released from captivity. People aged 18–25 who have completed a one-year contract.

Watch more: Number of appeals regarding violations of rights during mobilization has increased 333 times, - Lubinets

When auto-complete might not work

The Ministry of Defense notes that the system sometimes fails to find the necessary data in the registries. This most often occurs for the following categories:

people who have a father or mother with a Group I or II disability;

people who care for a seriously ill family member;

parents of three or more children.

In such cases, to extend the deferral, you must visit any convenient Administrative Service Center in person with the required documents.

What you need to check for automatic renewal

For auto-renewal to work, the information in government registries must be up to date. In particular, please note the following:

family information from the Civil Registry Office;

The TIN (tax identification number) of the father or mother with a disability as listed on the birth certificate;

disability information in the Unified State Information System on Social Security (USISS) or the Pension Fund registry;

the personal information of the father or mother as recorded in the children’s birth certificate (full name, date of birth, tax identification number);

no outstanding child support payments, or a debt that does not exceed the amount of three months' payments.

Keeping this information up to date with the relevant authorities ensures that your eligibility for a deferral is confirmed without any issues.

What to do if the deferral wasn't automatically extended

In this case, the citizen must submit the necessary documents to the Administrative Service Center. The Ministry of Defense has reminded the public that the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Military Registration and Enlistment Offices no longer accept deferment applications from citizens.

Who can apply for a deferral online through Reserve+

Currently, Reserve+ offers 11 types of deferments from conscription, which can be applied for online. The following individuals are eligible to apply: